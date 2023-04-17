A three-alarm fire hit a barn in Montour County overnight, the second barn fire in 12 hours in the region.
The first call for the fire on the 800 block of Bald Top Road, south of Mooresburg, came out just before midnight.
Crews from Montour, Northumberland and Union counties responded to the blaze.
Earlier Sunday, fire crews from several Valley departments brought a raging barn fire under control within an hour along Mexico Road in East Chillisquaque Township, east of Milton.
The first alarm came in just after 2 p.m. Crews from Milton, Turbot Township, Warrior Run, Potts Grove and White Deer Township were called to the scene, as well as a rehabilitation unit from Montour County, which offers relief services for firefighters.
This is a developing story. More details will be released when they become available.