Emergency crews from Snyder County battled a house fire that began at before 5 a.m. this morning in Mount Pleasant Mills.
Heavy flames and smoke were billowing out of the roof of the home along Route 35 in Perry Township when firefighters arrived at the scene.
PennDOT has closed Route 35 in both directions to allow for response to the fire. The road is closed between Route 104 and Maneval Road in Perry Township so fire companies can draw water at the location of a business in Mount Pleasant Mills.
A local detour is in place.
More details will be published when they become available.