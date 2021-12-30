Fire burned atop Big Mountain immediately south of Trevorton on April 24, beckoning an immediate response from local firefighters and a longterm project to close the mine inside of which a refuse fire had raged.
The fire was first reported inside the opening of the No. 1 Slope just steps behind the Coal Miner’s Cross Memorial and pavilion above the Zerbe Township village. A formal cause was never reached.
Trash, tires and coal were presumed to be burning hundreds of feet below ground. Millions of gallons of water were dumped into the opening in the weeks that followed.
By mid-May, water drops into the slope slowed and then ceased as evidence — subsurface temperatures, smoke, scent — showed the fire diminished and, ultimately, extinguished. At least eight boreholes were drilled at the site beginning in late May and continuing into June.
The Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation awarded a contract at a quoted price of $255,094.50 to B.T. Adams LLC, Factoryville, to backfill the No. 1 Slope opening and grade five adjacent subsidences, or cropfalls.
Work to close the openings included clearing and grubbing the area, improving the access road, installing and maintaining erosion and sedimentation controls, backfilling the No. 1 Slope opening, grading cropfall subsidences and pits, hauling material, seeding, demobilizing equipment, and cleanup of the area upon completion of the project.
The mine opening and cropfalls were described in the contract as vertical openings that follow an abandoned coal seam. Experts with BAMR concluded in April that Trevorton was “geographically protected” since the seam runs east to west, and because of the location of an existing mine pool to the west as well as strip-mining operations to the east.
Firefighting foam and inert gas were considered as methods to smother the blaze but ultimately weren’t used.
Site work began about Sept. 1 and lasted about two months before the project was completed.