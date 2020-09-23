Fire in Shamokin destroys 3 homes, displaces 9 residents

SHAMOKIN — An electrical fire destroyed three row homes and displaced nine residents late Tuesday along Bear Valley Avenue.
The fire sparked inside the north-facing wall between the first and second floors of 512 Bear Valley Ave. and spread east and west to adjacent homes at 516, 514 and 508, according to city fire officials. The fire was reported about 10:30 p.m.
Two firefighters suffered minor injuries battling the blaze but all residents escaped safely, Shamokin Fire Bureau Chief Bruce Rogers said. Properties at 514, 512 and 508 Bear Valley Ave. appear to be a total loss, Rogers said.
“They’re probably going to have to be torn down,” Rogers said.
Assistant Fire Chief Steve Jeffrey, who had command of the scene, said 516 Bear Valley Ave. sustained fire damage but isn’t a total loss.
Jeffrey explained that Walter Kline and Mary Paules, who lived at 512 Bear Valley Ave., smelled smoke and called 911.
“We had the fire under control in about 30 to 35 minutes. If that would have been sometime later that evening, I think the outcome would have been much worse,” Jeffrey said.
Deputy Chief Ken Pilkus said the flames were visible from the rear of the properties as firefighters drove uphill on Market Street toward the scene.
“We got in and started knocking it down in the first floor. It was running up the exterior wall. It rolled right up through the exterior and went through the buildings,” Pilkus said.
Shamokin Police Patrolman Ray Siko II, the city’s fire investigator, investigated the scene Wednesday morning with fire chiefs from the Bureau.
“It was accidental,” Siko said. “The cause appears to be electrical.”
Rogers credited mutual aid from neighboring departments and fast action by Shamokin Police Patrolman Tyler Bischof with preventing the fire from being worse. Bischof helped residents escape unharmed, Rogers said.
Volunteer firefighters from Coal Township, Sunbury, Mount Carmel, Kulpmont and Overlook assisted on scene.
“Because of the 10 houses in a row we called for extra ladders right away,” Rogers said of ladder trucks from area fire stations.
City police officers often are first to arrive at fires as they can head to the scene directly especially when on patrol. Rogers noted that Siko responded to two kitchen fires in the past week, one inside an apartment building on Sunbury Street, and used a fire extinguisher to smother the flames.
According to Jeffrey, Walter Hyde, who owns 514 and 512 Bear Valley Avenue, was displaced, along with Kline and Paules. James Jones, his wife, Candace, and their four children were displaced from 508 Bear Valley Ave. Wendy and Charles Williams and Shannon Taylor reside at 516 Bear Valley Ave.