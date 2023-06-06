MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS — Dozens of firefighters remained at the scene of a brush fire Tuesday that had consumed between 150 and 200 acres of state forest lands on Shade Mountain in Snyder County since Friday.
Due to the rocky and hilly terrain, the work to quell the blaze in the interior of the forest has been slow, said John Portzline, an assistant district forester with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).
Adding to the difficulty is the fire weather watch in effect Tuesday throughout Central Pennsylvania by the National Weather Service.
In all, about 50 people from DCNR, area fire companies, the Snyder County Emergency Management Agency and Sheriff's Office have been at the scene, patrolling the perimeter, spreading water from utility vehicles and examining the fire with a drone throughout daylight hours, said Portzline.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.