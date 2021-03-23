FREEBURG — The cause of a fire that destroyed a Freeburg home Monday could not be determined, a fire marshal said.
The blaze at the 303 New Market Street home of Tim Weikel started near the steps to the outdoor deck where there was some electric wiring, Milton-based Trooper James Nizinski said.
"But due to the amount of fire damage the cause is undetermined," he said.
One occupant was inside the home when the fire erupted shortly before 4 p.m. The unidentified man, who shared the home with Weikel and his two adult sons, escaped unharmed but a pet dog named Zeus perished in the fire.
Neighbors heard banging noises and attributed the sounds to exploding propane tanks.