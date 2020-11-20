A fire on Thursday that heavily damaged a two-story home along Hoy Road in Turbot Township in northern Northumberland County is still under investigation but does not appear suspicious, according to the state police fire marshal on Friday.
"Fire is still under investigation, although at this time it appears to be accidental in nature," said Trooper James Nizinski, of the Milton State Police Barracks. "No suspicious circumstances."
The two-alarm fire at 1065 Hoy Road started at 11:15 a.m. and brought out firefighters from Northumberland, Montour and Union counties. The two-story building was divided into two apartments with four occupants at home at the time of the fire; no one was injured, said Nizinski.
Turbot Township Fire Department Deputy Chief Matt Koch said the fire appears to have originated in the back corner of the property at the stairs and traveled to the second-floor apartment and the attic. The upstairs apartment received heavy water, smoke and fire damage. The downstairs apartment had smoke and water damage.
The residents on the second floor were originally reported as entrapped, but they climbed onto the roof of the porch and escaped unharmed, said Koch.
The building is owned by David Reynolds. The property is insured, said the deputy chief.
The scene was under control by 2:30 p.m., said Koch.