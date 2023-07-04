NORTHUMBERLAND — The annual Pineknotter of the Year presentation is one of the highlights of the weeklong festival celebrating Northumberland and this year was no different, despite a sudden summertime downpour.
In this, the 50th Anniversary of Pineknotter Days, John Apple, who moved to Northumberland in 1993, received the prestigious award that honors an individual for his community service.
After moving to Northumberland, Mike McWilliams, 2023 vice president of the Pineknotter Association, said Apple “immediately began volunteering in the community.” He has been with the Northumberland Fire Police for 37 years and he is now captain.
Apple is a lifetime member of the Northumberland #1s Tuckahoe Volunteer Fire Company. He is also a member of the Northumberland Hook and Ladder Fire Company.
Apple, McWilliams continued, “has worked to attain materials supplies and equipment for first responders in our area.” He secured funding for radios to be used in communicating with the Northumberland County 911 Center. McWilliams said the honoree spearheaded the campaign to buy a new truck to be used as Traffic 73.
Apple was standing near the Pineknotter Days stage with friends when his name was announced. “I was totally surprised,” he confessed. “And truly humbled.”
Apple said he did not come from a family where his relatives volunteered. “I was the only one,” he said. “I started probably when I was 10 years old.”
He said one of his neighbors in Danville ran with the ambulance and fire company and the fire police in Montour County.
“I used to sit on his porch and listen to the scanner running and then I just got involved that way,” he said. “I’ve been volunteering ever since.”
On Wednesday night the Pineknotter Good Citizen of the Year will be announced, and on Friday, the Junior Pineknotter of the Year will be named.