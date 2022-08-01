Fire police volunteers are responsible for keeping traffic moving, and directing vehicles away from the scene of a fire, automobile accident, or other emergency situations.
Their work allows firemen, paramedics, police officers, and other first responders the space to do their jobs safely — often at odd hours of the night, braving stifling summer heat or frigid winter cold.
"Our mission is to help during these emergency situations," said Northumberland Fire Police Captain John Apple.
Apple commands 14 volunteers for Northumberland Fire Police Station 733.
Apple said that when it comes to finding staff, he looks for specific qualities in candidates.
"Well, we want them to be active with the fire company," he said. "They should have a good personality. After all, besides directing traffic, we do events, such as Pineknotter Days."
There are myriad reasons why people choose to be fire police.
Patti Gessner, a lieutenant with the Northumberland fire police has been with them for "about five years," she said.
Gessner has a history of volunteering. She was previously employed by the state. When she retired, she went looking for something else. She had been involved with food security in other places when "this happened to come up. With traffic directing and crowd control, I just thought it would be a good fit for me."
Jon Williams, of Milton, has been with the Northumberland Fire Police since 2016. On the back of his hat is a slogan he holds true: 'It's Not What I do, it's What I am.'"
Williams was a volunteer fireman for 51 years.
"At the age of 60, my wife and I decided that firefighting was for youngsters, so we both became fire police officers," Williams said.
Paul Treaster, of Sunbury, has been with the Northumberland Fire Police for about seven years. He said that a part of the job he enjoys is meeting people. "I also like directing traffic," he said.
"We do this job to help people," Apple said.
Before they can be sworn in as fire police officers, a basic fire police course must be completed.
There are basic and advanced fire police classes, Apple said.
"There are all kinds of traffic control classes, legal concepts, and learning about hazmat (hazardous material)," he said. "Hazmat we have to do every year."
Apple said that right now the company, at 14 people, is pretty much where he wants it to be. He said he knows fire companies are having staffing issues but feels his department has been OK.
"Some of our active members aren't as active as we'd like them to be, but people have jobs and other obligations," Apple said. "Once people get a little bit older, they back off a little bit. And then we depend on the younger guys. But a lot of them work night shifts, and have small kids, so they are not as active."