SHAMOKIN — A fire that caused the death of a Shamokin woman rekindled early Wednesday morning, according to Assistant Chief Stephen Jeffery, Shamokin Fire Bureau.

"We got a call at about 1:30 a.m. that the fire had rekindled," Jeffrey said. "Responders got there quickly and we had it knocked down and we cleared out by 5 a.m."

Jeffrey said the rekindled fire started in the attack of 12-14 Franklin Street. "We hope this won't happen again but you never know," he said.

Brea Scandle, 23, of 16 N. Franklin St., died of carbon monoxide toxicity, according to Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley. Chief Deputy Coroner James Gotlob pronounced Scandle dead at the scene. Her death is considered accidental, Kelley said.

The original fire began early Tuesday morning and spread through seven properties along the row of homes, according to fire officials. The fire burned for nearly three hours.

The fire’s cause is not considered suspicious, according to Trooper Tyler Watson, a state police fire marshal. The cause and point of origin remained under investigation, Watson said.

Scandle's boyfriend, Jarred Cortlessa was rescued and treated and released from Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville. Cortlessa was treated and released Tuesday from Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, according to a hospital spokesman. A crew breached the front door and ran a hose line into the home and rescuers returned inside and searched for Scandle. They found her but the fire was spreading rapidly and it was believed she had already died, Jeffery said.