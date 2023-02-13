LEWISBURG — Supervisors in East Buffalo Township are mulling over whether to adopt a new ordinance for commercial and non-residential properties that would require property owners to have frequent fire safety inspections at fees ranging from $50 to $1,800.
At Monday night’s public meeting, Supervisors Jim Knight, Char Gray and Katie Evans discussed the ordinance with William Cameron Engine Company Fire Chief James Blount III and Captain J.R. Erdley. Inspection fees would range from $50 for a property less than 2,000 square feet to $1,800 for properties more than 750,000 square feet.
“At the end of the day, our goal is to create a fire-safe community,” Blount said. “With just us scratching the surface of what we’re doing right now, we realize that the community is not as safe as we’d like it to be. The last thing any of us want on our conscience is that we could have done something to prevent a tragedy.”
Blount said Lewisburg last month adopted the fire ordinance. If adopted in East Buffalo Township, he said it would take 12-18 months to do an assessment of more than 300 commercial and non-residential properties and be placed on a one- to three-year inspection rotation.
The types of properties include businesses; places of assembly like theaters, churches, recreational halls and outdoor venues; education buildings; high-hazard buildings; institutional; mercantile; storage and utility and miscellaneous.
The cost of the inspection is based on square footage, which is a national practice conducted by departments across the country, Blount and Erdley said.
Erdley said the fire inspection would ensure that these properties have the proper safety features, including exit pathways, proper extension cords, working alarm systems and emergency lights.
Gray questioned the need for such an ordinance and inspection schedule. She noted the township is “low risk” since it only had 26 fires in four years and only two of them have been commercial fires
“Three hundred businesses takes an awful lot of manpower,” Gray said. “In the last four years, we’ve only had two commercial fires and we don’t even know if they had fire code issues. If you take a look at the cost-benefit analysis, is it really there to spend many, many hours and manpower for two fires?”
Blount asked, “What’s the cost of a life?”
Evans said the ordinance could provide additional protection against fires.
“How would we feel if three to four years down the road if even a low-risk property that wasn’t inspected has something that causes a fire and costs a life,” Evans said.
Gray said she understood the sentiment behind the ordinance, but she said she is “not big on adding bureaucracy.”
“It’s just one more thing to a small business when they’re already strapped for resources,” said Gray.
Blount and Erdley said three of eight borough businesses passed inspection over the last two weeks.
The supervisors did not make a decision on Monday night. Knight said the ordinance should be placed on next month’s agenda.
In related business, township resident Tina Prowant, of Linntown, criticized Bucknell University for declining to specifically provide funding for the fire department following a township request. Bucknell, as a nonprofit taxpayer, does provide funding for various projects, including street and road projects.
“Wouldn’t our fire department be a mutual interest?” said Prowant. “Wouldn’t Bucknell think that would be a mutual interest?”
Gray said she was “disappointed” in Bucknell’s response.