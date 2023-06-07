MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS — Five days after fire broke out in state forest lands on Shade Mountain in Snyder County, officials said Wednesday the blaze was completely under control.
"We will have it 100 percent contained at the end of this shift," John Portzline, assistant district forester with the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), said Wednesday evening.
Smoke from the fires in Canada that blanketed Snyder County on Tuesday and Wednesday assisted in containing the blaze on Shade Mountain, he said
"The smoke cover has helped prevent new fire starts. It's lessened the impact," he said.
There was a red flag fire warning issued by the National Weather Service for Tuesday which Portzline said was downgraded due to the smoke cover from the Canadian wildfires.
Meanwhile, crews from DCNR, the county and local fire companies are continuing to work the scene since fire broke out on Friday. In all, between 150 and 200 state forest lands have been destroyed by the fire.
"There's still internal heat and we will be monitoring the site. We are not walking away from this until we get significant rainfall," Portzline said.
Shade Mountain Road at the state forest boundaries remains closed to the public.
"It's still very dangerous for people, and we're still working this fire," said Portzline.