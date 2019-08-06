The local firefighter and veteran who was battling Legionnaires' disease for the last three weeks left the hospital on Monday, according to his sister.
Andrew Jones, 30, of Elysburg, was discharged from Geisinger in Danville after being admitted on July 21 with a rare form of pneumonia caused by a bacterial infection. Jones, a father of a 4-year-old boy who lives in Michigan with his mother, served as a K-9 Officer in the U.S. Air Force and has been a volunteer firefighter with the Elysburg Fire Department since age 14.
"He's home," said Jones' older sister Emma Tuttle, of New York. "It's amazing."
Jones will have to take it easy and not go out on fire calls for a while, but "he's good," said Tuttle.
The disease is caused by a bacteria called Legionella. Its name comes from an outbreak of pneumonia first described in 1976 after people contracted the disease while attending the American Legion convention at the Bellevue-Stratford Hotel in Philadelphia.
Symptoms of Legionnaires' include coughing, fever, shortness of breath, lethargy, disorientation, and gastrointestinal issues. It is treated by antibiotics and the recovery can take weeks to months, according to Dr. Stanley Martin, the director of infectious diseases for Geisinger
"You can die from it, it's really serious," said Tuttle. "It was hard seeing my little brother laying there helpless. I saw an X-ray of his lungs, and they were all white from pneumonia. It's been clearing up."
Family friend Dori Thompson, of Coal Township, said supporters can stop by the Elysburg Fire Company at 1 E. Mill St. at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to sign a memory card for Jones. They can also purchase tickets for the barbecue chicken dinner planned from 2 to 8 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Elysburg Fire Department. There will be a basket raffle, tickets for a BBQ chicken dinner, entertainment, a dance competition among the firefighters and t-shirts.
The GoFundMe account, set up by Tuttle, has raised $4,335 toward a $6,000 goal as of Monday afternoon. The donation page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/strong-fight-andrew-jones.