DANVILLE — Firefighters are responding to a working structure fire on Ridge Drive in Mahoning Township.
According to public 911 radio communications, emergency medical services are being dispatched for at least one burn victim.
Drivers should be aware of fire personnel and apparatus and be prepared for delays on Route 11 and Bloom Road in the area of the Ridge Drive intersection during the response. Avoid driving in the area unless it is required.
This is a breaking story and will be updated when more information becomes available.