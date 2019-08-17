UPDATE: Firefighters have the fire under control as of 5:45 a.m. They're working to find and extinguish hot spots. Heavy smoke continues to rise from the rear of the second floor of 634 S. Market St. The exterior roof collapsed and the home appears to be a total loss.
SHAMOKIN — Fire ignited inside a single home on the southernmost end of Market Street early this morning.
Northumberland County 911 dispatched crews to the 600 block of South Market Street at 4:13 a.m. for a two-alarm house fire.
Patrolman Ray Siko said all residents were out of 634 S. Market St. and neighboring 628 S. Market St. when he first arrived.
According to Northumberland County property records, Jeff May owns 634 S. Market St. and Joe Haner owns 628 S. Market St.
Fire engulfed 634 S. Market St. from back to front, rising from a rear second-floor roof, spreading to the north side and burning through the interior to the home's front windows and door. Heavy flames illuminated a thick column of smoke that could be made out in the pre-dawn sky blocks away.
Firefighters worked to knock down the blaze and contain flames spreading to 628 S. Market St. next door. The neighboring home took on some damage but avoided being engulfed.
Flames continued to burn through 634 S. Market St. more than one hour after crews were dispatched to the scene. The home is at the end of the hilly street and is on the edge of a wooded stretch. The block dead-ends just a few feet south of the fire scene.
A ladder truck stationed at the home's front allowed firefighters to access the roof at 628 S. Market and later blasted water onto the roof of 634 S. Market from above.
A second ladder truck stationed to the rear of the scene down hill along the narrow Hillside Avenue and soaked the blaze at the back of the home.
This is a developing story.