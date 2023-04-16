MILTON — Fire crews from three departments brought a raging barn fire under control this afternoon along Mexico Road in Northumberland County.
The first call for the blaze along Mexico Road in East Chillisquaque came in just after 2 p.m. Fire personnel reported the fire was under control at about 2:50 p.m., according to emergency communications
Crews from Milton, Turbot Township, Warrior Run and White Deer Township were called to the scene, as well as a rehabilitation unit from Montour County, which offers relief services for firefighters.
Heavy smoke and flames were billowing from the barn, according to initial reports. Fire crews continue to pour water on the structure and have called for excavating equipment to assist in extinguishing the blaze.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.