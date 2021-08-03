HERNDON — Several fire units in Northumberland County responded to a two-alarm fire that reportedly started in a garage and extended to an attached home at 7438 Route 147 in Lower Augusta Township, north of Herndon.
The alarm came in at about 1:45 p.m. The first units arriving at the scene reported that the fire was threatening an adjoining dwelling, according to emergency communications in Northumberland County.
A second alarm was called at about 2 p.m. The fire damaged a portion of the house. Volunteers, who pumped water from the nearby Susquehanna River, brought the blaze under control.
There have been no reports of injuries.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.