SHAMOKIN DAM — Fire crews and emergency responders are working at the scene of a vehicle accident and commercial building fire on Routes 11/15.
One vehicle, a van, had smashed into the Golden Chopsticks and was on fire and another vehicle was on the roof of the building.
According to a witness at the scene, a state trooper climbed onto the roof of the building to check the vehicle. When he opened the door a small white dog fell out and the trooper removed a small child, the witness said. The driver of the vehicle, believed to be a male, was receiving CPR, the witness said.
The witness said she was driving southbound on Routes 11/15 and stopped near KFC when she saw debris on the roadway and smoke at the building.
Public 911 radio communications indicated a Life Flight helicopter transported at least one patient from the crash to a nearby hospital.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated if new information becomes available.