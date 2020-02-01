SHAMOKIN — Firefighters extinguished a blaze spreading inside a wall of one half of a double home in the city’s Fifth Ward on Saturday night.
Three residents were displaced from 440 S. Pearl St., according to Shamokin Fire Bureau Assistant Chief Steve Jeffery. Fire Chief Bruce Rogers said the other half of the double home at 442 S. Pearl St. was used for storage.
No injuries were reported.
Jeffrey said the fire sparked inside the basement of 440 S. Pearl and spread up the inside of the home’s north wall. Patrolman Ray Siko, the city’s fire investigator, would investigate the cause, Jeffrey said.
According to Jeffrey, the local chapter of the American Red Cross was alerted and expected to assist the displaced residents.
Northumberland County property records show both halves of the double home are owned by Dehlilah Betz Lebleau.
Emergency dispatchers directed first responders at 8:04 p.m. for a reported structure fire in the 400 block of South Pearl Street — a narrow street surrounded by other narrow streets and alleys that challenges drivers rushing engines and ambulances to an emergency in that part of Shamokin.
Heavy smoke rose from the roof eaves, from beneath the siding and a vent on the north wall of 440 S. Pearl St. Crews pulled a hose line and entered through the front door while others ran hoses to the property’s rear. A hose line also was taken through the front door of the other half of the double home at 442 S. Pearl St.
Both homes were vented through open doors and windows. Siding and construction materials were ripped from the north wall of 440 S. Pearl, exposing the charred insides beneath a stairway where the fire was spreading.
Smoke continued to rise from the home about 8:50 p.m. but the incident was long under control. Crews were beginning to pack up at 9:30 p.m.
From the street looking through the home’s front door, there appeared to be charring on the first-floor ceiling at the basement doorway. The fire did not appear to spread into 442 S. Pearl.
Assisting volunteers of the Shamokin Fire Bureau were members of the Coal Township, Kulpmont and Mount Carmel fire departments.