Fire badly damaged the roof of a one-story ranch home in Union County on Saturday morning when flames spread from a wood stove into the crawl space above the living area, according to Deputy Chief Andrew Schnure of Mifflinburg Hose Company.
An occupant who was home alone escaped on his own unharmed and was being assisted by family and was in contact with the local chapter of the American Red Cross, according to Schnure. The deputy chief added that a firefighter slipped on ice and suffered an ankle injury.
The accidental fire was reported to Central Susquehanna Regional 911 shortly before 8 a.m. at 7233 Buffalo Road in Buffalo Township, about 4 miles north of the Mifflinburg Borough line.
“He saw the flames behind his wood stove and the chimney. The bulk of the fire was around there and into the attic,” Schnure said.
Flames and heavy smoke rose from the roof, the wind blowing it down to the front of the home, clouding the scene. Snow remained on the ground and turned to ice as water collected from the emergency response.
Schnure said crews established three hose lines to extinguish the flames. Firefighters from the first engine on scene used the home’s back entry to access the blaze.
“They got right in through the back door of the residence, started to pull ceilings and worked their way up into the attic,” Schnure said. “The roof had a lot of damage and will need to be replaced.”
Tanker trucks from neighboring fire companies filled up with water about 3 miles away at Walbash and Col. John Kelly roads and delivered it to the scene.
“Luckily, the Saturday after Christmas, everybody’s home. That makes it 10 times better,” Schnure said of the strength of the response.
Emergency communications on scene relayed that much of the fire was out in about 25 minutes from the time of the initial 911 call and was fully in control with overhaul in progress within about 35 minutes.
Assisting Mifflinburg Hose Co. at the scene were members of the New Berlin Fire Co., William Cameron Engine Co. in Lewisburg, White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Co., Milton Fire Department and Union Township Volunteer Fire Department. Employees of Citizens’ Electric Company responded to shut off electricity to the home.