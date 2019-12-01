COAL TOWNSHIP — Emergency responders battled a two-alarm fire in the 1400 block of Pulaski Avenue in the Springfield Section of Coal Township, Northumberland County.
The fire was reported shortly after 8 p.m., according to Northumberland County emergency communications. The fire was reportedly still burning at 9:10 p.m. More than 50 firefighters remained on the scene.
Flames and smoke were reported rising from the attic of 1466 Pulaski Ave., spreading to at least two neighboring homes.
Responders were wrapping up firefighting operations at press time.
This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.