MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS — Firefighters continued to work Monday to contain the widespread brush fire that broke out Friday on state forest property on Shade Mountain in Snyder County.
"We've made good progress on getting it contained. It is still burning, but we are in the progress of securing the lines in case of a flareup," said John Portzline, assistant district forester with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
The fire has spread to between 150 and 200 acres but is not threatening any structures, he said.
Between 60 to 90 first responders from DCNR, area fire companies, Snyder County Emergency Management and sheriff's office have been at the scene daily since Friday, Portzline said. There have been no injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Portzline said it was not sparked by a controlled burn.