News Update Logo

Firefighters responded to a fire at the old ACF building in Milton this morning.

First responders on the scene reported a working fire, according to the Union County Fire Wire.

On Thursday night, multiple fire companies were dispatched to a fire involving a silo and a large barn in Shamokin Township, according to Northumberland County 911 reports.

Four fire chiefs were dispatched to the two-alarm fire on Reitz Road, according to the report.

Milton and Montour County stations were put on standby to cover fire calls during the response.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you