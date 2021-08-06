Firefighters responded to a fire at the old ACF building in Milton this morning.
First responders on the scene reported a working fire, according to the Union County Fire Wire.
On Thursday night, multiple fire companies were dispatched to a fire involving a silo and a large barn in Shamokin Township, according to Northumberland County 911 reports.
Four fire chiefs were dispatched to the two-alarm fire on Reitz Road, according to the report.
Milton and Montour County stations were put on standby to cover fire calls during the response.