SUNBURY — Seven people are displaced after a minor fire broke loose at an apartment building on Edison Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Sunbury Fire Chief Russ Wertz.
More than 40 firefighters arrived at the dwelling fire at 542 Edison Avenue at around 3:19 p.m., Wertz said.
The residents were evacuated and no one was injured, Wertz said.
Wertz said the fire broke loose on the first floor and a state police fire marshall is on the scene to investigate.
Wertz said the complex suffered minor damage but the occupants are not able to return at this time.
The Red Cross is assisting one of the families, while the other three are staying with friends or relatives, Wertz said.
Firefighters from the Sunbury Fire Department, Shamokin Dam, in Shamokin Dam, and DH & L, in Selinsgrove, assisted at the scene.