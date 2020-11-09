SELINSGROVE — Hours after fire crews doused an apartment fire in Selinsgrove on Sunday afternoon, firefighters returned to a Market Street blaze after the fire rekindled early Monday morning.
About 80 firefighters returned to the scene of the fire at 118 N. Market St. at about 5 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, flames were seen coming out of the roof in the front of the structure.
Residents who were at home in the two-story building’s five apartments made it out safely on Sunday night, said Assistant Fire Chief Colin Rice, of Dauntless Hook and Ladder Company, Selinsgrove. He said eight to 10 residents lived in the building.
Rice said no one was reported injured and the Red Cross was called in to provide the residents a place to stay.
Fire units from seven communities responded at 5:20 p.m. Sunday to the home for the first call, according to a Snyder County 911 center dispatcher. Many of them returned Monday morning.
Market Street was closed until after noon as firefighters cleaned debris. PennDOT officials said both lanes Market Street were closed between Mill and West Chestnut streets as fire crews continue to investigate the fire.
On Sunday night, firefighters helped rescue at least one cat and were searching for another owned by resident Wanda Bingaman, in whose second-floor apartment the fire is believed to have started.
Bingaman was not at home when the fire broke out. She said she stays with her granddaughter part of the week while Bingaman’s son works third shift.
“I wasn’t home, so I don’t know what happened,” Bingaman said, as firefighters searched inside for “Holly,” her 15-month-old black cat.
A few minutes earlier, she told Rice, “She isn’t the friendliest cat in the world.”
In the initial 911 call, the dispatcher reported that flames were shooting out of the roof. Firefighters, using two ladder trucks, attacked the fire from above and cut into the roof and a wall on the south side of the building to get at the fire’s source.
Ken and Carol Smith own the building. Ken Smith wasn’t sure of the cause. He said one of his tenants spotted outside wires on fire.