The Daily Item
DANVILLE — State police were among the first responders called to a house fire on R&H Avenue, off Narehood Road, in Liberty Township on Wednesday afternoon.
At 6:15 p.m., fire trucks and state police vehicles were lined up on the street as firefighters continued to work at the scene.
A little bit of smoke was seen coming out of the windows of the two-story red brick home with a white first-floor addition. Windows had been broken on the first and second floors.
According to initial public 911 radio communications, the first floor was fully engulfed in flames.
Fire police shut down Narehood Road at the intersection with Route 642 during the attack, according to the 911 reports.
No other details were available Wednesday night.