MANDATA — A Mechanicsburg architectural firm will oversee the bidding process of Line Mountain's plan to expand its STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) programming.
At Tuesday night's public meeting, school board members approved Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates, to prepare the bid package for the new STEM lab. The cost of renovations and equipment is estimated to cost between $800,000 and $1 million worth of COVID-19 relief funding.
"We hope to have the bids out soon," said Superintendent Dave Campbell.
He said supply chain issues in mechanical, electrical and plumbing may cause some delays, but the goal is to have the project completed by the start of the 2023-24 school year. The existing band room would be renovated into the STEM lab, and the band and choral programs would share a similar-sized space in a storage area that will also be renovated.
At June's meeting, the board approved Lauren Coker for the position of technology coordinator at a salary of $48,500. The board also approved Coker as a STEAM/STEM coordinator to do program implementation and curriculum writing at a stipend of $8,000.
Campbell said Coker was a teacher at Cinnaminson High School in New Jersey. She is a 2018 graduate of Millersville University who developed the STEM program at her previous school.
The district is using part of its allocation from the American Rescue Plan's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund to bring the project to fruition, according to business manager Kaitlin Rosselli.
"We felt the ESSERs was an efficient way of spending the money," said Rosselli.
In February, technology education instructors Jared Haas and Joe Kahl, along with about a dozen students, presented their plan to the school board, outlining the location and equipment needed to introduce additional technology education courses, the renovations necessary to turn the existing space at the high school into a lab and the need for a third faculty member in the department — the last of which came to fruition in June.
The equipment costs are estimated to be around $400,000 while the renovations are estimated to be around $600,000, school officials said.