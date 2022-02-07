Emory Conrad Malick is called by the Smithsonian Institution as the "Unrecognized First."
The late Emory Malick, who grew up in Seven Points just outside Sunbury, is the first licensed African American Pilot, the first aviator to fly over Snyder and Nothumberland counties and the first African American pilot to earn a federal airline transport license. The Smithsonian Magazine in 2011 recognized his achievements following the research of Malick's great-niece Mary Groce.
"He was a pretty special guy," said Groce, a former Selinsgrove resident who now lives in the Center City District of Philadelphia. "It's an important piece of history that very few people know about it."
That includes Groce herself at one point. Not only did Groce not know of Malick's existence but she had no idea that her family had black ancestors until she unearthed pictures of Malick in old family records in 2004.
"It was kept a secret in my family," Groce said. "I was never told that he existed."
Groce has written two children's books: "Lila Tells the Story of Emory Conrad Malick, Our First Licensed Black Pilot" and "Aunt Cora's Wart, An Historical Faerie Tale: Nipper Fest!" She is now writing the biography of her paternal great uncle under a fellowship from the Smithsonian.
Malick, born in Lower Augusta Township on Dec. 29, 1881, earned his International Pilot’s License on March 20, 1912, while attending the Curtiss School of Aviation on North Island, San Diego, California. On July 24, 1911, "Malick made his first recorded flight in an engine-powered 'aeroplane,' which took place in Seven Points. On Sept. 5 and 7, 1912, Emory flew his biplane for a Labor Day celebration near Shamokin, Pennsylvania. In the summer of 1914, he obtained, assembled — and improved upon — his own Curtiss “pusher” biplane, which he flew over Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, “to the wonderment of all!” thereby becoming the first pilot to soar through the skies of Snyder, in addition to Northumberland, Counties. He also built and flew his own gliders," said Groce.
Malick was the product of mixed heritage. There are records including the census listing Malick as white, but this was normal for mixed families in Pennsylvania, said Groce.
This information leads some historians to disagree with the claim that Malick is the first black aviator, leaving the distinction to aviator James Herman Banning 14 years later. However, the Federal Aviation Administration as recently as 2017 recognized Malick.
Two of Malick's siblings were put up for adoption after the death of their mother. Annie, Emory’s little white-skinned sister and Groce's eventual grandmother, had been adopted by a white couple when she was two years old. When prompted about the family history, Groce's father would say, “Some closet doors are better left unopened," Groce said.
In 2004, after the passing of her grandparents and parents, Groce and her cousin Aileen started going through old records. That's where they found Malick's aviation records and a photograph. They were both stunned to learn he was black, Groce said.
Groce began her research. She found information in the Snyder County Historical Society, the San Diego Air and Space archives, historical records in Harrisburg, articles from newspapers.com and family records. She took her work to the Smithsonian, which published an article in the Smithsonian Magazine about Malick and Groce's research in March 2011.
Patti Williams, the museum’s supervisory and acquisition archivist is quoted in the Smithsonian Magazine, “We don’t often collect copies of material. We like originals, but this story is really intriguing. We love to collect anything on early minority pilots because there were just so few of them.”
The information "changes our entire perception," Williams said in the article. "Was Malick the anomaly? Or were there other minority pilots that we just don’t know about?”
Malick was found unconscious on a Philadelphia sidewalk in late December 1958, and taken to Hahnemann Hospital, where he died at age 77. He lay in the morgue for a month until the FBI located his sister Annie through a Christmas card she had sent him. She came to identify his body, and had him buried next to their mother Susanna in Wolf’s Crossroads Cemetery outside Sunbury, Groce said.
Groce said it's "very exciting" to learn this history.