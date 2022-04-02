The Daily Item
The first bids for the southern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project — for earthwork to cover about 6 six miles of the project through Snyder County — have been opened.
Additionally, final paving is underway for the northern section connecting Route 15 in Winfield to Route 147 south of Montandon on the other side of the Susquehanna River.
The apparent low bid of $115.2 million was submitted by Trumbull Corporation of Pittsburgh. It was one of three bids submitted by private companies in the competitive bidding process. Trumbull has been a major contractor throughout the northern section of the project, which is scheduled to open later this year.
“This is the first of three contracts for the southern section of the CSVT, which will ease congestion, improve safety and accommodate growth in the region,” Acting PennDOT District 3 Executive Justin Blakeney said. “This is a major step toward completion of this project, which will have a significant impact in the area.”
Bids were opened for the earthwork for the roughly 6 miles of new four-lane, limited access highway in Shamokin Dam and Monroe Township.
The CSVT Southern Section will connect Routes 11-15 north of Selinsgrove to Route 15 and the northern part of the CSVT south of Winfield. The project will eventually include an interchange and connector to Routes 11-15 and Route 61 to the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Shamokin Dam.
In addition to five million cubic yards of earthwork, the contract includes the bridge to carry Sunbury Road over the new highway, various stream culverts and drainage features. It also includes improvements on existing local roads to accommodate the new highway, such as: reconfiguring Park Road, Fisher Road, and Colonial Drive; replacing the Mill Road/App Road/Airport Road intersection with two roundabouts; and a new traffic signal and turning lanes at the Route 204/Mill Road intersection.