LEWISBURG — A member of the Bucknell University community tested positive for monkeypox, prompting a college-wide email alert.
According to the university, the individual is isolating off campus. They said that person is not considered a risk to the community.
The university said they are closely monitoring the current global outbreak of monkeypox.
“Individuals in congregate living situations should stay informed about symptoms, precautions and prevention,” said Dr. Catherine O’Neil, director of Bucknell Student Health, in the alert.
O’Neil said monkeypox has an extremely low mortality rate but is transmissible but cases are on the rise in Pennsylvania.
All testing, result notification, contact tracing and vaccination access for monkeypox is managed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, according to O’Neil.
For this reason, she said, Bucknell’s protocol and communication regarding monkeypox will differ from COVID-19.
Symptoms develop resembling early symptoms of COVID-19 between seven and 14 days after exposure to the virus. Monkeypox symptoms last between two and four weeks and can include: Fever; muscle aches; headache; swollen lymph nodes; and rash or lesions. A sore throat and cough are rarer symptoms.
“The distinctive symptom of monkeypox is a rash, and it develops a few days after the fever,” according to Dr. Thiviyanath Sellathurai, family medicine doctor at Geisinger, in an informational document at geisinger.org.
Named after the monkeys who first carried the virus, monkeypox was discovered in 1958. It is a rare viral infection that’s part of the pox virus family, which includes smallpox, and is more common in animals than humans.
Sellathurai said the virus was first detected in humans in 1970.
“But it’s making headlines today because of the current increase in cases in America and western Europe,” Sellathurai said.
Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg said they are aware a few cases of monkeypox have appeared locally.
“As a hospital, we have been preparing for the potential appearance of monkeypox. Our clinical teams have been briefed with information about the condition and are at the ready to care for and treat patients as needed,” said Deanna Hollenbach, public relations/communications manager
It is possible for one person to spread monkeypox to another through direct contact with bodily fluid or a rash, but it’s more common to catch it from an infected animal.
“This can happen if you get bit by an infected animal or by touching an infected animal’s bodily fluids,” said Sellathurai.
It has been reported the virus can spread through sexual activity.
“If you’ve been exposed to monkeypox or are having symptoms, avoid sexual activity until you recover,” Sellathurai said.
Monkeypox is not as contagious as COVID-19.
“COVID spreads through small respiratory particles,” said Sellathurai. “Monkeypox doesn’t stay in the air as long as COVID and it’s spread through large droplets and long exposure.”
O’Neil said members of the Bucknell community who have tested positive for monkeypox and already are on campus should isolate and contact student health immediately at 570-577-1401.