The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania awarded a combined $354,700 to dozens of students through its endowed scholarships.
The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) works to create scholarship funds that will benefit graduating seniors and non-traditional students.
Endowed scholarship funds at the Community Foundation are created by gifts from individuals, families and organizations. These gifts provide income to award scholarships every year to different students. In many instances, scholarships are awarded based on pre-determined criteria that are reflective of the personal values and interests of those who establish the funds.
FCFP recently awarded a total of $354,700 in 106 scholarships to 92 students for the 2022-2023 academic year.
Eligibility and criteria vary by scholarship. Scholarships were awarded to students graduating from public high schools in Danville, Jersey Shore, Hughsville, Keystone Central, Lewisburg, Loyalsock Township, Mifflin County, Milton, Millville, Montgomery, Montoursville, Mount Carmel, Muncy, South Williamsport, Sullivan County, Warrior Run, and Williamsport, as well as Meadowbrook Christian School and St. John Neumann Regional Academy.
Non-traditional students throughout Pennsylvania received scholarships to continue their education.
Among the local students to receive scholarships from the FCPF are:
Danville Area School District: Faiza Ahmed, Chuck Yost Memorial Scholarship Fund, $500, Susquehanna University; John Thomas, FCFP Regional Scholarship Fund, $4,000, University of Scranton; Caitlin Archer, Patton Family Scholarship Fund, $2,800, University of Delaware.
Lewisburg Area School District: Miriam Vollmayr-Lee, Bronze Scholarship Fund, $1,000; Dorothea Zimmerman Comas, Jennie Stackhouse Erdley Memorial Scholarship Fund, $3,000, Carleton College.
Meadowbrook Christian School: Joel Hendrickson, T-Ross Brothers Construction, Inc Scholarship Fund II, $2,789, Pennsylvania College of Technology.
Mifflinburg Area School District: Jenna Haines, Mary Jo and Donald L. Ritzenthaler Scholarship Fund, $1,199, Pennsylvania College of Technology.
Milton School District: Kelly Hause, Gina Barnhart Memorial Scholarship Fund, $3,250, Liberty University.
Mount Carmel Area School District: Brynn Evert, Anne L. "Annie" Alexander and Blaise Robert "B R" Alexander Memorial Scholarship Fund, $2,576, Bloomsburg University; Xander Jones, Anne L. "Annie" Alexander and Blaise Robert "B R" Alexander Memorial Scholarship Fund, $2,576, Pennsylvania College of Technology.
Warrior Run School District: Dawson Frederick, Muncy Bank and Trust Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Shippensburg University; Cadence Gardiner, Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund, $20,000, Wilkes University; Jason Wood, T-Ross Brothers Construction, Inc. Scholarship Fund, $2,549, Pennsylvania College of Technology.
For more information on the programs and services offered by the Community Foundation, contact the Community Foundation office at 570-321-1500.