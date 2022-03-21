SUNBURY — The first course of the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project will start this summer in several rooms of Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury.
Project Executive Director Lenaire Ahlum and Marywood University President Sister Mary Persico on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding at Sunbury City Hall for a first short-term career prep Nursing Assistant Training and Competency Evaluation Program. The 120-hour, three-week course has an initial capacity of five students who will learn assistive nursing practices and theory that will prepare them for the Pennsylvania state certification exam.
"From a small seed grows a large tree," said Persico. "That's what we're hoping to do here with all of you. We believe in it, we see that it works. Students will come here and will be educated here. It will be the engine for your economy in your area of Pennsylvania here in the future."
"This is the first certificate program that we'll be able to offer in conjunction with Marywood University as we are progressing toward a resolution of sponsorship by our counties in order to establish a new Pennsylvania regional community college," said Ahlum.
The course, launched with a $20,000 grant from the Community Giving Foundation, includes a clinical experience followed by the Pearson Vue exam. The Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) certification propels graduates into an entry level allied health care occupation that is a stepping-stone toward a stackable credential in careers as a licensed practical nurse (LPN), Registered Nurse (RN) and beyond to bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) and master of science in nursing (MSN), according to Ahlum.
"The sky is the limit," said Ahlum.
The course will launch mid-summer at Zion Lutheran Church, 15 S. Fifth St., Sunbury. The church will provide space for an office, a computer lab and a classroom for the program. A director to manage the program will be hired within the next few weeks, said Ahlum.
The cost for the program is $2,000 without any sponsorship from a company or reimbursements from the state, said Ahlum.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, an additional 118,000 nursing assistants are needed over the next several years. The Central Susquehanna Valley health care industry is in need of certified nursing assistants in all areas, including hospitals, long and short-term care, nursing homes, rehabilitation, direct care and home health. To mitigate local need, the partners have teamed up to hire a program director and fulfill all of the requirements for the state approved program, according to Ahlum.
"The health care industry in our area is the dominant sector," said Ahlum. "They all have a desperate need for entry level. This is a start. This is our start. For the community college to become established would mean being able to offer the next credential in equipping the health care industry in this area."
Erin Reed, a client service manager at BAYADA Home Health Care Snyder County Pediatric office in Selinsgrove, agreed with Ahlum that there is a "desperate need" for nursing assistants and CNAs in the Valley.
"It is a crazy need," said Reed. "Right now, we just don't have a lot of staff. I know there are people out there who don't know where to get it (training). I think this is an awesome program and we'll definitely send people your way."
In May, the community education project announced a partnership with Marywood University to provide Middle States Commission for Higher Education accreditation. The goal is to have the new community college open in Sunbury by 2023 or 2024.
In 2021, and continuing into 2022, the group is seeking sponsorship from counties with a goal to seek a state application in 2022-23. By 2023-24, the goal is to have a president hired, a board of trustees appointed, administration, faculty and staff in place and programming and instruction started.
It would require a $1.2 million annual investment from Northumberland, Union, Montour and Snyder counties. Northumberland would be asked to provide $624,000, Union would be asked $240,000, Snyder would be $228,000 and Montour at $108,000, according to a study commissioned by the education project.
No counties have signed any financial commitments so far, said Ahlum.
For students interested in the program, contact the community education project at 570-898-4334.