SHAMOKIN DAM — The state Department of Transportation expects to award the first bid for the southern section of the $900 Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project by the middle of May.
Matt Beck, a PennDOT assistant plans engineer, today updated members of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee on the thruway project during a virtual meeting.
PennDOT announced last week that bids for the southern section were opened and the apparent low bid of $115.2 million was submitted by Trumbull Corporation of Pittsburgh.
"We're currently working to review those bids and we anticipate awarding the contract and notice to proceed late next month," said Beck. "We anticipate work under that specific contract will be mostly completed over the next two years. It's certainly exciting that we achieved that significant milestone of opening bids for the earthwork contract."
This contract is for earthwork for the roughly six miles of new four-lane, limited access highway in Shamokin Dam and Monroe Township.
In addition to five million cubic yards of earthwork, the contract includes the bridge to carry Sunbury Road over the new highway, various stream culverts and drainage features. It also includes improvements on existing local roads to accommodate the new highway, such as: reconfiguring Park Road, Fisher Road, and Colonial Drive; replacing the Mill Road/App Road/Airport Road intersection with two roundabouts; and a new traffic signal and turning lanes at the Route 204/Mill Road intersection.
The CSVT Southern Section will connect Routes 11-15 north of Selinsgrove to Route 15 and the northern part of the CSVT south of Winfield. The project will eventually include an interchange and connector to Routes 11-15 and Route 61 to the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Shamokin Dam.
Beck said it's possible that there may be some work in the southern section this year. They expect a more detailed schedule from the contractor once the bid is officially awarded.
Beck said the design team remains busy preparing plans for the other two contracts for the structures and pavements. The second contract will include nine new bridge structures and noise barriers along the highway.
"Our central office just completed its review for the final design noise analysis for the project," said Beck. "That report will soon be forwarded to the Federal Highway Administration for them to review as well. We anticipate we'll be able to address any questions or comments from federal noise experts this spring."
Ted Deptula, the assistant construction engineer for PennDOT District 3-0, said general contractor New Enterprise Stone and Lime has still not picked up work for the final construction season of the northern section, which includes the $156 million river bridge. The northern section will be completed by the end of the year.
"Unfortunately we haven't had much of an update since the last meeting," said Deptula. "The weather hasn't improved a whole lot."
Typically, Deptula said the paving doesn't start until April.
"We want it to be a lot warmer than it is right now, and less damp," said Deptula.
Basins are being converted into water retention basins throughout the project as well as highway lights are being placed, he said.
"This month, we're going to be constructing a left turn lane so people going south can turn left onto County Line Road," he said.