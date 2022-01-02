The first day of 2022 continued the trend of December’s warmer weather.
Saturday was a “continuation of a pattern” seen throughout last month, said Dave Bowers, a meteorologist at AccuWeather in State College.
“The mid and eastern portion of the country is being flooded with air from the gulf instead of Canada,” said Bowers. “The month of December, we ran 6 degrees above normal. It’s in the neighborhood of being one of the warmest and driest Decembers on record.”
With 1.7 inches of precipitation between rain and snow, that’s about 50 percent less than the normal for December, he said.
“The last few days have been really warm,” said Bowers. “It’s 15 to 20 degrees above normal. The normal is 37 degrees for the high and 22 degrees at night.”
The rain on Saturday was expected to taper off by the end of the night. Today is expected to be chillier with temperatures in the mid-40s, sliding down to upper-30s by the evening and lower-20s by the night, said Bowers.
“On Monday, we’ll have the sun out and it will be seasonably cold with high temperatures in the mid-30s,” he said. “Having said that, we are keeping an eye on a storm on the Carolina coast on Monday morning. We’re forecasting snow over portions of Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland. It looks like that is going to leave us alone.”
Tuesday will also have sunshine, light winds, with a cold start to the day, he said.
“It looks like we’ll go into a colder pattern later this week,” said Bowers. “We’ll finally get a good old-fashioned cold front on Wednesday night with a couple of rain or snow showers. There’s a good possibility of snow with a storm from the Gulf states Thursday night and Friday morning.”
It’s too early to predict accumulation, he said.
“We are going to have some winter,” said Bowers. “It does not look like a repeat of December.”
The Bowen family traveled from Danville to Sunbury to go ice skating but the rink was closed on Saturday. Tom and Heidi Bowen and their adult daughters Anna and Sara Bowen instead opted to take a stroll around Shikellamy State Park in the rain.
“We wanted to get out of the house,” said Tom Bowen. “We didn’t want to stay inside.”
“This was plan B,” said Heidi Bowen. “Plan A was going ice skating.”
Anna Bowen said she was slightly concerned with how the temperatures were for the first day of the year.
“It’s unseasonably warm,” she said.