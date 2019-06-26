Temperatures are expected to approach 90 degrees across the Valley this week with the heat index in the mid 90s to near 100 degrees later in the week.

“An area of high pressure will build over the eastern part of the nation during the second half of the week,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson said.

“On Wednesday, most temperatures throughout the eastern Great Lakes, mid-Atlantic and southern New England will be in the middle to upper 80s,” Adamson added.

Humid air is expected to sweep into Pennsylvania on Thursday, pushing the heat index well into the 90s according to AccuWeather. "High temperatures during late week will rise even higher, into the upper 80s across interior regions and middle 90s F along the Interstate-95 corridor."

The combination of sunshine and humidity can drive AccuWeather RealFeel Temperatures toward the century mark late this week from Philadelphia to Washington, D.C., and into the middle 90s from New York City into southern New England. According to AccuWeather's forecast, the RealFeel temperature in Sunbury is expected to reach 95 degrees Wednesday, 96 on Thursday and 100 on Friday. The heat index will stay above 90 through the weekend as well.

AccuWeather reports "This will be the first official heat wave, defined as three or more consecutive days with highs at or above 90 degrees, of the year in many cities. Lancaster, Allentown, York, Harrisburg and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Trenton, New Jersey; Hagerstown, Maryland; and Dover, Delaware; are among some cities that have yet to experience a heat wave this year, but are expected to this week."