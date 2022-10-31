MILTON — It was a crowded scene at Milton’s AMoss on Sunday, as dozens of people turned out for the store’s first Psychic Faire.
“We were looking for something cool to do for Halloween that would draw people into town,” said Shelby Luxenberger, store manager.
AMoss, located on Front Street, is a shop that seeks "to foster a sense of community by creating a shared space for wellness, physical and mental health, and all-inclusive spiritual practice.” The store carries books, clothing, crystals, essential oils, herbs, jewelry, meditation singing bowls, tarot and oracle decks, teas and more.
Luxenberger said she was pleasantly surprised by the turnout.
“We had quite a few people comment on the Facebook event post,” she said. “But you still never know how many would actually show up.”
Within the first hour of the four-hour long event, Luxenberger estimated approximately 50 people had already been through, many of whom signed up for some of the evening’s unique activities that included oracle card reading by Noemi Beachy (an oracle is a person with great wisdom or someone believed to have communication with a deity), table tipping with Jen Plastini (table tippers can connect and communicate with loved ones who have passed on, can receive guidance from your spirit guides and guardian angels and can help yourself and others heal physically, emotionally, and spiritually), pendulum reading by Christina Kerr (the pendulum can connect with and move with your energy and is a tool of divination and used for spiritual guidance, making decisions, answering questions, and cleansing negative energy), medium and psychometric readings with Talisha Probst (a person reputedly able to make contact with the world of spirits, especially while in a state of trance), and spheromancy or “crystal gazing” with Michael Kerr (a crystal-gazer uses crystals or a crystal ball as a method for seeing visions).
Each expert offered 10 minute “teasers” for $10.
Amber Dissinger of Williamsport said last year she and her family went to a haunted house and visited a psychic, but this year wanted to do something a little different. She signed up for a pendulum reading as well as a few other services.
“It’s fun,” she said. “It’s something different to do for Halloween.”
Also from Williamsport, Adrianne Kiernan said she came to support her friend, Plastini, and check out the shop.
“It seemed like a good time to check it out,” she said.
And though she’s had psychic readings before, Kiernan said she always finds it fascinating to see what another person might pick up on.
“It’s always really cool to see how intuitive people can be,” she explained. “They know things that there is no way they could know.”
Kiernan is herself a reiki practitioner and said she believes in the healing powers of practices like those spotlighted Sunday night.
“I’ve done a lot with my own healing,” she said.
In addition to readings, customers were invited to shop and enjoy light refreshments.
Don’t worry if you missed the first Psychic Faire, though. The turnout was so great, Luxenberger said they’re already planning on doing it again next year.