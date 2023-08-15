LEWISBURG — Twenty first responders at William Cameron Engine Company will see nine percent salary increases in the first year of their new contract.
At Monday night’s public meeting of the East Buffalo Township Board of Supervisors, Supervisor Jim Knight announced the five-year contract will see additional raises of eight percent in the second year followed by seven percent in the third year, six percent in the fourth year and five percent in the final year of the contract. Knight, a member of the Central Susquehanna Fire and Emergency Services (CSFES) board that governs William Cameron, said the contract is part of the proposed $2.49 million budget for 2024.
"This basically means there's a nine percent budget increase unless we come up with other sources of revenue," Knight said. "It doesn't look like there are other sources of revenue available. I'm meeting with the chief and the admin assistant on Wednesday to discuss potential additional sources of revenue."
The final budget is expected to be adopted by September at the latest, said Knight.
The wage increase came as a shock to the other township supervisors.
"That is a huge increase," said Supervisor Chair Char Gray.
The William Cameron Engine Company, at 11 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg, was founded in 1874. It is staffed by career EMS and firefighting personnel and augmented by volunteer firefighters/EMTs.
The Central Susquehanna Fire and Emergency Services (CSFES) board consists of appointees of its three full-time members: Lewisburg Borough and East Buffalo and Kelly townships. It provides fiscal oversight. The fire company maintains independence when it comes to emergency service operations.
"They looked at comparable-sized departments in other areas," Knight said. "The pay rates were below average for a department of their size. The CSFES were not involved in contract negotiations. That is strictly done between the department and the union."
Half of the proposed $2.49 million budget is covered by the billing of EMS services. Thirty-six percent is covered by contributions from the municipalities. The remainder is covered by grants and fundraising, said Knight.
Municipal contributions were at 30 percent last year, Knight said.
William Cameron’s primary coverage area is Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township along with about half of Kelly Township, about one-third of Buffalo Township and, across the Susquehanna River, about half of West Chillisquaque Township in Northumberland County.