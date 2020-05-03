DANVILLE — Firefighters from Danville and several other communities saluted frontline workers at Geisinger Medical Center on Friday evening.
Mahoning Township firefighters wanted to join the procession, but complied with the township supervisors order not to participate because, the supervisors said, firefighters did not obtain a permit and the event would violate the governor’s stay-at-home order. The township firefighters, from East End Fire Company, did, however, park three of their vehicles at Geisinger to take part in the salute and hand out Hershey chocolate bars to the staff.
Danville fire companies and fire police, Southside Fire Company in Riverside, Point Township firefighters, Danville and Riverside police and Geisinger Ambulance took part in the salute. In addition, Bloomsburg, Catawissa, Orangeville, Espy and Montour Township fire companies traveled from Columbia County to Geisinger, which is in Mahoning Township, following a similar parade in Bloomsburg. Another fire truck salute was held in Coal Township at the same time.
"When Bloomsburg finished their parade by Geisinger Bloomsburg, all the Columbia units came down to Geisinger to show their support, not only for the essential workers, but also for us (Mahoning Township Fire Department)," township Fire Chief Leslie Young said.
Young said six East End firefighters, two in each truck, took part in saluting Geisinger workers.
"I am glad we found a way to still participate in the much deserved show of appreciation to our local frontline workers," she said.
The township firefighters had planned on driving through the township, including the Geisinger campus with no sirens, and through Danville as part of the frontline worker salute in the township and borough. The supervisors, after hearing about plans for the parade, met Wednesday night at the township building to discuss the matter with township solicitor Jonathan DeWald, who was on the phone. Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn said the supervisors agreed to have the solicitor send a letter to the fire company.
DeWald's letter said the fire company could be cited by the township police if the firefighters still held the parade. The fine for a violation of the township ordinance is $25, plus court costs.
The parades were scheduled to show appreciation to essential employees and coronavirus heroes in the central region Geisinger communities. Lynn said Mahoning Township officials were concerned about liability.
“If they would have went ahead and something would have happened, we would have been liable,” he said. “It’s not like we don’t want to say thank you to first responders.”
Young said the solicitor’s letter stated the parade would conflict with the governor’s stay-at-home order because it would encourage people to congregate.
Young responded, saying “We did not tell people to come out and congregate.”
Part of her news release from Wednesday states, “It is important to practice social distancing during this appreciation parade and continue to follow current stay-at-home orders.”