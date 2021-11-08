LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg man who police said recklessly returned fire after being targeted in a drive-by shooting outside a home in Union County in 2020 was sentenced to serve 22 to 72 months in state prison.
Union County President Judge Michael Hudock credited Daevon Bodden, 20, with having served 489 days, or about 16 months, since he was taken into custody on July 7, 2020.
“It was reckless and it was wrong and I apologize,” Bodden said during Monday’s hearing. He appeared via teleconference from Centre County Prison.
Bodden pleaded guilty in September to a count of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure. Counts of aggravated assault and firearms not to be carried without a license were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Attorney Andrea Pulizzi described her client as “one of the most promising” that she’s represented when defending criminal cases. Bodden was attending Lock Haven University at the time of the shooting, is a father to two children and has a job secured upon release from prison, Pulizzi told the court.
Johnson said two occupied buildings and a vehicle were struck in the exchange of gunfire. A bullet shot through an exterior wall and into a bathroom of one building, he said.
“If anyone was in the bathroom they would have been killed,” Johnson said.
Police allege Julio Gonzalez, 25, of Sunbury, shot Bodden in the leg and grazed the neck of a second man in a targeted attack in June 2020 outside of a home along Route 45, just west of the Lewisburg Borough line. He’s mounting an alibi defense and is scheduled for a motions hearing and jury selection in January. He is free on bail.
The driver, Justin Calzada, 25, of Northumberland, is jailed and awaits sentencing after pleading guilty in January to one count of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure. A hearing date hasn’t been set. He is held on bail in county prison.
Cases against Mark Parrilla, 31, and Stephen Reid, 29, both of Lewisburg, are pending in Union County Court. Parrilla was to be arraigned on Oct. 25 and there are no further updates on his docket. Reid is set for a pre-trial conference on Dec. 14, and his attorney has since withdrawn from the case.
Police accuse Parrilla and Reid of conspiring and participating in the drive-by shooting. Both are free on bail.