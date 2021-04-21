The first two proms in the Valley will be held this weekend for Line Mountain and Midd-West School Districts.
The event is welcome among students who may have missed out on it last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students at Line Mountain will be at Silvermoon Banquet Hall in Lewisburg while students at Midd-West will be at Willow Stone Farm in Mifflinburg.
“I got my dress last year, I was all excited to go, and then COVID hit and it was the last thing on my mind,” said Line Mountain senior Kylie Klinger, 18, of Klingerstown.
Klinger, a member of the prom court, said proms are “iconic” and something students think about for years. Being on prom court makes it even more special and something to look forward to, she said.
“On the bright side, I didn’t have to get a new dress this year,” said Klinger. “I’m planning on going, having a good time and eating good food.”
The state’s Department of Health (DOH) earlier this month adjusted its guidelines to match CDC requirements, particularly in reducing the recommended social distance space from 6 feet to 3 feet in counties with moderate or low community spread of COVID-19. Northumberland, Snyder, Union and Montour counties are in the substantial spread category and, if nothing changes between now and prom day, would have to maintain the original 6 feet of social distancing, according to the state guidance.
DOH has not addressed school dances specifically in the guidance.
Line Mountain senior Garret Laudenslager, 18, of Klingerstown, also a member of prom court, said he was looking forward to prom last year and then COVID took it away. He said he had his rented tux in hand as well.
Prom Committee member and junior Aspen Walker, 17, of Dalmatia, said some of the seniors last year hosted an unofficial prom not associated with the school. Prom King and Queen Riley Heim and Lillian Feliciano plan to attend to crown the 2021 king and queen.
“We tried to focus on something that was fancier and make sure the seniors enjoy it because they didn’t get a prom last year,” said Walker.
Walker said there are “high expectations” for this prom to be successful.
“It’s stressful,” she said. “But we finally get to do something we’re looking forward to.”
Line Mountain High School English teacher and prom advisor Sophia Molesevich said she and the students are excited for the prom.
“I tried like heck to have last year’s prom,” she said. “We had different dates that never panned out. I’m very excited they get to have something. It’s a step toward normalcy.”
Silvermoon was chosen due to its size — “It’s huge, we come in way under restrictions,” said Molesevich.
The annual prom walk at the school auditorium will not happen this year though, she said.
“We thought it was more important to have the prom than the prom walk,” she said.
The Line Mountain Prom will take place at 5:30 p.m. The Midd-West Promenade will take place at 6:30 p.m. and the prom at Willow Stone Farm, a partially open-air venue in Mifflinburg, at 7:30 p.m.
Those attending Midd-West’s “Midnight Garden” junior-senior prom must submit a drug test consent form. Due to state guidelines for large gatherings, only attendees of prom will be permitted on site. No parents, relatives, friends or community members may be on-site at the venue, according to the district website.
Masks must be worn and social distancing will be observed. A student from another school is allowed to be a guest of a student, according to the district website.

"The prom is going to occur as scheduled," said Midd-West High School Principal Thor Edmiston. "All participants must be masked while attending and will be screened prior to gaining entry."