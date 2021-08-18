LEWISBURG — First-year students arrived on campus Wednesday at Bucknell University.
At 1,031 students, the Class of 2025 is Bucknell’s largest yet. Total enrollment is a record 3,810. Move-in continues this week for transfer students and upperclassmen.
Students must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have an approved exemption. Faculty and staff are encouraged to be vaccinated. Weekly sequential testing for unvaccinated persons was to begin Aug. 11. Classes begin Monday for the university’s 176th academic year.
Move-in day is made to be an upbeat experience. There’s loud music, cheering and dancing. Fresh arrivals are met by volunteers including some upperclassmen already on campus. They quickly unload vehicles in teams and move new students’ possessions into campus residences, helping to lessen the burden on the students and their loved ones seeing them off.
Mercer Washington Dickerson, an incoming first-year student from Washington, D.C., will be studying animal behavior. He confessed to feeling excited and nervous, especially since he’ll be gone from home for some time. But, he was looking forward to a “more normal” return to schooling and experience what Bucknell has to offer.
“I’ve seen the primate lab so I’m really excited to even get a chance to see that,” Washington Dickerson said.
Molly Burbank and her mother, Deidre, arrived from their hometown of Rye, N.Y. They had just picked up keys to a dorm room at Vedder Hall. After getting a look at her room, Molly Burbank said she may have overpacked.
“She’s ready and we’re all going to be just fine,” Deidre Burbank said. “We’re going to miss her terribly but we know this is her happy place. From the minute she saw Bucknell, she knew this was the one.”
Theo Wright and his father, Doug, arrived from New Jersey. Theo Wright plans to major in engineering.
“I’m excited to be out on my own,” Theo Wright said. “I’m definitely glad we have less restrictions this year. I’m hoping it stays that way and we won’t have a shutdown or anything.”
According to Bucknell, members of the incoming class were chosen from a record-setting applicant pool of 11,263. The new students come from 34 states and 43 countries. Equity and diversity are priorities at the college. The Class of 2025 includes 20.7% who are students of color, 3.8% international students and 8.1% who are first-generation students. The class had an average high school GPA of 3.62, up slightly from the previous year.
Opening convocation and candle-lighting ceremonies will be held Sunday at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts. President John Bravman will deliver the Convocation Address, officially opening the new academic year.