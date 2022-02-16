WASHINGTONVILLE — Because of the high cost of products, the Montour-DeLong Community Fair has canceled its fish dinners for February, March and April. The fish dinners will resume in the fall.
Volunteers are planning other fundraisers for the fair to be held Aug. 8-13, including a soup and sandwich sale on March 12 with pick-up from 1 to 3 p.m. Pre-orders are required. Soup is $8 per quart and sandwiches are $4. Orders can be made by calling 570-437-2178 or through any board member.
Other fundraisers are being planned and will be announced at a later time.