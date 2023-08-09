Months of work on the construction of the $3.3 million fish passage at the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam is nearing an end, according to state park officials.
Contractor KC Construction is building the structure on the western shore of the Shamokin Dam borough between the dam and the Fabridam Park.
Wesley Robinson, press secretary at the Pennsylvania Department of Natural Resources (DCNR), confirmed the project was on schedule late last week.
The project contract ends in October, but things might be wrapping up even sooner, according to Shikellamy State Park Manager Andrew Leidich.
"Everything seems to be going pretty smoothly," he said. "It looks like they might be done a little ahead of schedule."
Leidich offered a projected timeline from now till October.
"Engineers have to test the velocity of the water passing through, so that will be done at the end of this month," Leidich said. "By the end of August, there should be water flowing."
Once the water is moving through the passage, contractors will focus on clean-up work and returning things to the way they were, the manager said.
Leidich estimated the passage will likely reach its final form sometime in September.
Work on the project began last November. At the time, Cindy Dunn, of the DCNR, said the passage was necessary to the health of the waterway.
“This fish passage is remediating the ecological impact of the dam and restoring the resources in a way it needs to be restored along the Susquehanna River,” said Dunn. “It’s great to have this project underway. It’s been a long time coming. I think this will revolutionize the design of fish passages. Our staff and others looked at designs across the country.”
Upon completion, the fish passage will be a 900-foot-long stream on the western shoreline of the dam. When Lake Augusta is at its full pool depth, water will pass around the dam structure through the stream. The slope throughout the passage will create approximately 10 feet in elevation, allowing aquatic life to pass over the dam and into Lake Augusta freely and safely, according to DCNR.
The fish passage, approximately 35 feet wide and five feet deep, was created out of rock and rip rap material. Within the passage, there will be a series of four deeper pools that will assist the upstream movement of aquatic life. American shad and American eel are the primary species that need the passage for migration, according to DCNR.
The downstream entrance of the fish passage is located approximately 130 feet below the dam. Along the downstream side of the fish passage, there will be a walking path that will serve as the bank to the fish passage, as well as pedestrian access to the river for recreational purposes, according to DCNR.
Daily Item Reporter Justin Strawser contributed to this report.