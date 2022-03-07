SUNBURY — An estimated $6.5 million fish passage project at the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam will not delay the boating season on Lake Augusta when it starts.
Jared Fencil, assistant regional manager for the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Bureau of State Parks, said the design of the project happens to coincide with repairs of the inflatable dam but they are not related. Designs for the nature-like fish passage are nearing completion and the project is expected to go out for bids later this year.
“It just happens to be at the same time,” said Fencil. “The design has been in the works before and during the bag replacement project. It just happens to fall in the same time frame. It can occur when the lake is up or down. There won’t be any impact to the boating season.”
The 2,000-foot long inflatable dam creates 3,000-acre Lake Augusta in the Susquehanna River, which starts boating season in May when the bags are inflated. The season ends in late September and the dam is lowered in early October, but the repairs caused the boating season to end early in 2021 for the third time since 2017. The boating season for 2022 will be delayed by more than a month.
The nature-like fish passage will be constructed on the western shore of the Shamokin Dam borough between the dam itself and the Fabridam Park, said Fencil.
“There will be a low-level ford at the head of the fish passage that will provide access to the dam during times of low water and when the bags are deflated,” said Fencil. “The fish passage will pass water when the bags are inflated and during times of flooding. The fish passage itself will resemble more of a natural stream with a bottom composition made up of rock and rip rap, which is where the terminology ‘nature like’ comes from.”
Many fish ladders are made of concrete or other man-made material, but this one will have a similar concept using natural features, he said.
“The head of the fish passage will start at the area we refer to as the T-wall and will have a curving sweep down below the dam and head back out into the river,” said Fencil. “There will be a series of riffles and holes, and the holes or deep spots are where the fish will rest while moving up and down the river. There are a total of four pools. Along the downstream side of the fish passage there will be a walking path that will serve as the bank to the fish passage but also as pedestrian access to the river for recreational purposes.”
The width of the fish passage will vary some in different sections but in general the fish passage channel with be roughly 36 feet wide, he said. During higher water periods it may be as wide as 100 feet. The length of the fish passage will be just under 900 feet long, he said.
“In that 900 feet, the fish as they move through the passage will gain approximately 10 feet in elevation allowing them to get over the dam and into Lake Augusta,” said Fencil. “This fish passage is important for freedom of movement for all aquatic life. Once construction is complete, the fish and other aquatic life will have a way around the man-made structure to continue moving throughout the watershed if they choose.”
The design drawings are complete. One major step in the project was a fully executed easement with the Shamokin Dam Borough for access and maintenance of the fish passage.
It is expected to take up to a year to complete, said Fencil.
“The good news is the lake will not need to be lowered to accommodate this project,” said Fencil. “Portions of the project may take place while the lake is down during the normal schedule for lake Augusta in the late fall, winter and early spring, but a majority of the project will take place while the lake is at full pool and a shortened boating season will not be needed.”
Riverkeeper: Dams are roadblocks
John Zaktansky, the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper and executive director of the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, said fish ladders are like detours for migratory fish.
“For species, like shad and eels, which require migration for part of their life cycle, a dam is basically a roadblock with no side roads or other alternate routes,” said Zaktansky. “Eventually, those species can’t survive and disappear. Our area once was a vibrant shad and eel fishery, but dams along the river have changed that. Fish ladders can offer a way around the obstruction, as long as they work properly and are regularly maintained.”
There are a number of different types of fish ladders, and quite a bit of research on the pros and cons of each, he said.
“What seems to work the most efficiently are those that best mimic natural conditions,” he said. “Early reports are that this fish ladder will be one of the largest nature-like fishways in the world, so it will be interesting to see how it is implemented and how successful it is.”
With all fish ladders, maintenance is important, he said.
“Different water flow events can impact the amount of debris that can enter certain types of fish ladders,” said Zaktansky. “Hopefully there will be a plan of action to monitor and maintain this ladder regularly so that it performs efficiently.”
Dam repairs update
High water levels and worsening seasonal conditions prevented the replacement of one of the seven dam bags that comprise the inflatable dam. Bag 6, the second one in from the Shamokin Dam side, suffered damage in 2019 from multiple high-water events. A thorough inspection revealed premature wear and tear. It was determined that the bag needed to be replaced, according to park officials.
Fencil said DCNR is planning to have an in-person meeting for the public to discuss the dam project and delayed boating season. He anticipates three to four weeks for the project to be finished.
The state accepted the dam on Dec. 9, 1970. In July 2001, the Fabridam was renamed the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam after the late Adam T. Bower, who represented the area in the state House from 1938 to 1966. Bower, a Republican, served as House Appropriations chairman in the 1960s and steered about $2.2 million in state funding to the project.