LEWISBURG — The owners of Fisher’s Meat Market have decided to retire after more than 50 years in Lewisburg.
Peggy Fisher had little time to do anything but work Thursday as she has with her husband, Butch, since they first established the business on Aug. 1, 1968.
“Butch is 80, and I am 78. It’s just time,” she said.
Hodrick Realty, a division of Berkshire Hathaway, recently listed the 228 St. Johns St. property for $750,000.
Fisher said they are trying to sell the business, but did not discuss if any prospective buyers were in play.
“Business is very good,” Fisher said. She said everybody “is just so exhausted. It’s been a hassle. The pandemic changed everything and nobody wants to work and I just don’t understand how they are maintaining. And nobody else does either. I’ve never seen anything like this.”
She said one of many reasons they are closing is “lack of help, absolutely. Everybody is in the same boat. We are all struggling.”
Fisher’s Meat Market has been operating on minimal staff like many businesses. “It’s taking its toll on all our employees,” she said.
Fisher noted multiple employees with families have been working upwards 65 hours a week, with some upwards of 70 a week. “We try, but we just don’t have the stamina.”
Taylor Lightman, director of Lewisburg Neighborhoods, said she was sad by the news.
“Fisher’s has served the community for over 50 years. It’s sad to see this beloved family-owned business go,” Lightman said. “We’re so grateful for the many years of fresh, high-quality retail food they’ve offered downtown.”
Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez said she hoped the Fishers were proud of their contributions to the community.
“The harsh reality of our society is that we have lost touch with the art of certain professions. Call it a byproduct of the industrial revolution, but many of the historically fundamental professions in our communities are outsourced to large manufacturing facilities,” she said. “Yes, there is a resurgence of the artisan — the small, local, old-fashioned business, but it is much harder for as many of them to survive as we have in our community.”