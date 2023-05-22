MILTON — Five incumbents and two newcomers secured nominations for their respective parties for Milton Borough Council in the November election, according to unofficial election results in Northumberland County.
Borough President Jamie Walker won the Republican nomination for a four-year term in Milton's 2nd Ward. Councilman Dale Pfeil won the nomination for a two-year term in the Milton 3rd Ward, Councilwoman Jennifer Mabus won the nomination for a two-year term in the Milton 4th Ward, Councilwoman Cindy Fawess won the nomination for a four-year term in the Milton 4th Ward, and Councilman Charles Swartz won the nomination for a four-year term in the Milton 5th Ward.
Newcomer Kevin Scheimreif won the nomination for a four-year term in Milton's 3rd Ward.
Those six candidates all secured the Republican nomination.
Newcomer Lynn Yocum won a write-in campaign to secure the Democratic nomination for two seats: a four-year term and a two-year term in the Milton Fourth Ward. Yocum will face Mabus and Fawess in November.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER