DANVILLE — Five newcomers and an incumbent apparently won nominations on Tuesday for seats on the Danville Area School Board, according to incomplete and unofficial results.
Former Montour County District Attorney Robert W. Buehner, of Valley Township, won both Democratic and Republican nominations, while board incumbent Dr. Yohannes Getachew won a Democratic nomination and Richard A. Vognetz II won a Republican nod to run for two four-year seats in the fall.
Sherry Cooper and Michael Clouser, who won Democratic and Republican nominations and John Croll, who won a GOP nomination, are apparent shoo-ins for three two-year seats on the board.
Montour County solicitor Michael Dennehy read off the results from each precinct at the county administration building. He said the results did not include absentee ballots, which will be counted today, and write-in votes, which will be counted during the official count on Friday.
The school board results also did not include results from Riverside Borough and Rush Township in Northumberland County, which were not available late Tuesday night.
Buehner, 68, solicitor for Valley Township and Washingtonville municipal authorities, sued the school district and board in 2020 alleging the board violated the state’s Sunshine Act by not permitting him to discuss the district budget at a virtual school board meeting. The lawsuit is pending in Commonwealth Court.
In addition to Buehner, board incumbents Getachew and Castan Kiersch, both of Mahoning Township, cross-filed to seek both parties’ nominations.
Vognetz, of Danville, and Christine F. Gordon, of Liberty Township, filed to run for Republican nominations for those seats.