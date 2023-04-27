DANVILLE — Five Republicans who will be on the May 16 Primary ballot hoping to be their party's two candidates for county commissioner in the November general election squared off in a debate Thursday night at the Danville Borough Ballroom.
About 75 people filled the ballroom to hear thoughts and opinions about important issues.
Present were Elizabeth A. Brown, Rebecca Dressler, Stephen Humphries, Scott E. Lynn and Derl L. Reichard Jr.
About the Encina project, all of the candidates acknowledged that bringing jobs into the area would be a good thing. But there were questions about environmental safety.
"The project has been vetted about whether the project is not going to affect our air quality, water quality, " Dressler said. "It is going to be a billion dollar project coming into our region. Three hundred jobs. That's great. But they will have to find those employees. I am in favor of the project. It is a great opportunity for our area."
Humphries said, "In respect to Encina, I have questions. Would the jobs be beneficial to the area? Absolutely. My concerns are the environmental impact. Especially being right near the River. Certainly the economies of Point Township and most of Montour County would benefit."
Lynn said he was also in favor of Encina "as long as they followed regulations and there were adequate safeguards for any emergencies." Reichard also had concerns about environmental impact, and said he would like to sit down with the Encina people "and get more information from them."
The Encina project is a needed business in this area, Brown said. She added a hope that the Point Township Planning Commission "would not allow Encina to take one false step before the project goes online."
On the transgender issue, every one of the candidates opposed the idea of a transgender woman entering a female area such as a locker room or bathroom, and vice versa — a person assigned female at birth entering a male locker room or bathroom.
Dressler agreed with that but suggested having a neutral facility.
There was agreement, however that any individual no matter their sexual orientation should be respected.
When it comes to job creation in a Republican majority on the board of commissioners, all of the candidates agreed that the person with the best qualifications is the one to be hired. Lynn was adamant in saying that he wouldn't "just" hire any Republicans if elected. And that only the best person would be hired.
Dressler and Lynn agreed that the best person — the most qualified, despite having an R or a D after their names — would be the best hire.
All the candidates were asked about their experience in large-budgeting, and their answers were similar, although some had more experience than others.
There was agreement that fiscal responsibility was important. Lynn said, "we must never forget that any money we spend is taxpayer money. So we have to scrutinize how are revenues are spent."
The meeting began with Eric Truxell and Michelle Hunsinger making their arguments for the Republican vote in the Register of Wills and Recorder of Deeds race.