Five candidates will vie for a chance to serve in one of four, four year terms on the Selinsgrove Borough council and two candidates will face off for the one, two-year term.
Incumbent council members Sara Lauver, Marvin Rudnitsky and Bobbie Owens are seeking the Democratic nomination to serve another four-year term.
Also seeking one of the four, four-year terms are Republicans Scott Frost and John Fromile.
Democratic incumbent Sara Maul is being challenged by Republican Jason Daniels for the two-year seat.
Erik Viker is not running for reelection when his term expires at the end of December.