MILTON — A sudden uptick in sinkholes and depressions around Milton has borough officials concerned.
At Wednesday night’s public meeting, Borough Manager Jess Novinger and Mayor Tom Aber discussed five sinkholes and depressions that have formed in streets and within the new stadium project at the Milton Area High School. Over the last few weeks, the sinkholes popped up on Shakespeare Road, Broadway, Arch Street and Brown Avenue.
“We’ve had a pretty big increase in sinkholes recently,” said Novinger. “There was a hole on Shakespeare (in the 400 block) where the borough did an emergency repair and replacement of a terracotta stormwater pipe that was crushed due to age. It eroded and caused a dip in the pavement.”
The borough is required to do sub-surface repairs even on state routes, according to PennDOT, Novinger said.
The sinkhole on Broadway Street is in one of the parking spaces in front of Speedy’s Bar & Grill at 75 Broadway. PennDOT took care of this one because there were no immediate utilities in the vicinity, she said.
PennDOT will also be on site on Sept. 27 near the intersection of Arch Street and Broadway in front of the Milton Savings Bank in the right-hand turn lane where the pavement is “bellowing or slowly sinking,” said Novinger.
Brown Avenue’s sinkhole was also an issue of a crushed terracotta pipe. It was located in the block between Hepburn and Center streets near an unnamed alley, she said.
That issue has been addressed, she said.
“There is a lot of aging infrastructure in our stormwater system that we need to be cognizant of moving forward,” said Novinger.
There are man hours, excavation equipment, new pipe, fill material and then ‘hot mix or asphalt to restore the road surface and then tar sealing the edges of the cut road surfaces, she said.
Aber added that a sinkhole appeared near the home side end zone of the new stadium at the high school. It is not on the playing surface but just off the field within the turf.
Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart said the issue has already been taken care of by project contractor Lobar Inc., of Dillsburg, and the turf installer. He described the issues as a “noticeable indentation” in the track.
“It can happen in these types of projects,” said Bickhart. “Sometimes the dirt settles and it can be an issue. When you’re moving dirt you never quite know what you’re dealing with.”
A temporary cover was placed over the area for about two weeks until the work could be addressed. They brought in a tamper to pound the ground, made sure it wasn’t going to collapse, leveled it out, put stones on it and placed the turf back over it, said Bickhart.
“Luckily it wasn’t on the playing surfaces, so we weren’t worried about it impacting football, soccer of field hockey,” he said. “We’re still going to keep an eye on it to see if anything changes.”